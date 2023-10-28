Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers meet at Globe Life Field on Saturday (starting at 8:03 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

In 32 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 23 2.1 3 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 5.1 5 2 2 3 2 at Astros Oct. 15 6.1 5 0 0 6 1 at Orioles Oct. 8 4.0 9 5 4 2 1 at Rays Oct. 3 7.0 6 0 0 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with three walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has put up 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

