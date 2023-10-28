Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 28.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 49 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

