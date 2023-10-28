Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 28.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 49 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 20
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 30
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|October 31
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
