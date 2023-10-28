Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:39 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the World Series.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 100 of 170 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.
- He has hit a home run in 30 games this season (17.6%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker has an RBI in 68 of 170 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 76 of 170 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.