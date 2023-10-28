The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and their 21st-ranked rushing offense will play the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Arizona vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Arizona has covered five times in six chances against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.

Oregon State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.