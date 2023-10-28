The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) take on a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

Oregon State is averaging 444.3 yards per game on offense this season (26th in the FBS), and is surrendering 342.1 yards per game (46th) on defense. From an offensive perspective, Arizona is putting up 31.9 points per contest (43rd-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FBS defensively (20.6 points surrendered per game).

Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Arizona Oregon State 452.3 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.3 (40th) 332.9 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.1 (36th) 164.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.1 (21st) 287.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.1 (49th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has 1,069 passing yards, or 152.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.6% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Jonah Coleman's team-high 433 rushing yards have come on 65 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 296 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 21 catches with one touchdown.

D.J. Williams has run for 246 yards across 55 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's 592 receiving yards (84.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 catches on 59 targets with five touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 53 passes and compiled 409 receiving yards (58.4 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,573 pass yards for Oregon State, completing 60.2% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 36 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has racked up 676 yards on 105 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Deshaun Fenwick has collected 382 yards on 67 attempts, scoring four times.

Silas Bolden's team-leading 456 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has put together a 443-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 37 targets.

Jack Velling has been the target of 31 passes and compiled 16 grabs for 223 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone seven times through the air this season.

