When the Washington State Cougars square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Cougars will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Arizona State vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (-5.5) Over (49.5) Washington State 32, Arizona State 19

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils have a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.

Arizona State is a 3-0 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

Out of Sun Devils six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).

The average point total for Arizona State this year is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

The Cougars have covered the spread four times in six games.

Washington State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Cougars have seen three of its six games hit the over.

Washington State games average 58.1 total points per game this season, 8.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Sun Devils vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington State 32.9 29.9 34.8 30.5 30.3 29.0 Arizona State 17.0 26.4 18.2 29.2 14.0 19.5

