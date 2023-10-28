Pac-12 play features the Washington State Cougars (4-3) taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cougars are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Arizona State matchup.

Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: Pac-12 Network

City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-5.5) 51.5 -225 +185 FanDuel Washington State (-5.5) 51.5 -200 +164

Arizona State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Arizona State has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-0.

Washington State has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

