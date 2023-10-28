Pac-12 play features the Washington State Cougars (4-3) taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cougars are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM Washington State (-5.5) 51.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Washington State (-5.5) 51.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-0.
  • Washington State has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

