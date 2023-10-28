The Oregon State Beavers should win their game versus the Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (+3) Toss Up (56.5) Oregon State 29, Arizona 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon State vs. Arizona? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Arizona is 4-0 against the spread.

The Wildcats have hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

The average point total for Arizona this year is 5.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Beavers a 62.3% chance to win.

The Beavers' record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Oregon State has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

This year, four of the Beavers' six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 4.7 more than the average point total for Oregon State games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 38.1 20.3 34.5 11.8 43.0 31.7 Arizona 31.9 20.6 31.0 14.7 32.5 25.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.