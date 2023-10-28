There are several strong matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule, including a Oregon State Beavers playing the Arizona Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Arizona.

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

UC Davis Aggies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington State (-5.5)

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

