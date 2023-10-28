Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:47 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There are several strong matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule, including a Oregon State Beavers playing the Arizona Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Arizona.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
UC Davis Aggies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington State (-5.5)
No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.