In the upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Troy Stecher to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

Stecher is yet to score through four games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Stecher has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

