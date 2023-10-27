The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Travis Dermott score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (one shot).

Dermott has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

