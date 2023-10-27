Should you bet on Travis Boyd to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Boyd 2022-23 stats and insights

In 13 of 82 games last season, Boyd scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

Boyd tallied two goals and eight assists on the power play.

Boyd's shooting percentage last season was 16.0%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

