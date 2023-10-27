Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 79 of 136 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (21.3%).
- He has homered in 16 games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Pham has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 32.4% of his games this year (44 of 136), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.