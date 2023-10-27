Nick Schmaltz will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings play on Friday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Schmaltz against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Schmaltz has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:46 on the ice per game.

Schmaltz has twice scored a goal in a game this season in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Schmaltz has a point in five of six games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Schmaltz has an assist in five of six games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Schmaltz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 6 Games 4 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

