On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Nick Schmaltz going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

Schmaltz has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Schmaltz has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

