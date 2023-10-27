Can we expect Michael Carcone scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (one shot).

Carcone has zero points on the power play.

Carcone averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

