The Arizona Coyotes, Matias Maccelli included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Maccelli are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Matias Maccelli vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 15:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Maccelli has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

Maccelli has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Maccelli has an assist in three of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Maccelli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 6 Games 4 4 Points 5 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 4

