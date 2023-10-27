When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Matias Maccelli score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings are allowing 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

