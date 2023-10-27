Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 27?
Should you bet on Mathew Dumba to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Dumba scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- Dumba has zero points on the power play.
- Dumba averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
