The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series..

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Gurriel has had a hit in 107 of 157 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits 38 times (24.2%).

Looking at the 157 games he has played this year, he's homered in 25 of them (15.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 57 games this season (36.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (36.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings