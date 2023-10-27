Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:31 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series..
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 107 of 157 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits 38 times (24.2%).
- Looking at the 157 games he has played this year, he's homered in 25 of them (15.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 57 games this season (36.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (36.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.1%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
