Will Liam O'Brien find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

  • O'Brien is yet to score through six games this season.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • O'Brien has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are conceding 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

