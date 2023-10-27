The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) and Arizona Coyotes (3-3) face off at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Kings Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+115)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (3-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-0-1 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Arizona has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in three games, earning four points from those contests.

Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

Arizona is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 1st 4.5 Goals Scored 2.5 25th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.5 7th 17th 30.7 Shots 28.3 27th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 17th 18.52% Power Play % 28.57% 7th 8th 86.96% Penalty Kill % 70% 28th

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

