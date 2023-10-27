Ketel Marte -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet to start the World Series.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 30th in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 during his last outings.

In 73.3% of his games this year (118 of 161), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Marte has driven in a run in 58 games this season (36.0%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 74 of 161 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings