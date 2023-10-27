Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet to start the World Series.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 30th in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 during his last outings.
- In 73.3% of his games this year (118 of 161), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has driven in a run in 58 games this season (36.0%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 74 of 161 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.