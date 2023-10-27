Will Jack McBain Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 27?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jack McBain going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
McBain stats and insights
- McBain has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, and has scored one goal.
- McBain has zero points on the power play.
- McBain's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are conceding 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
