Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:31 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, Geraldo Perdomo (.469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the World Series.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last outings.
- In 74 of 149 games this season (49.7%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
- In 5.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 36 games this season (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
