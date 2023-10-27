On Friday, Geraldo Perdomo (.469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the World Series.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last outings.

In 74 of 149 games this season (49.7%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).

In 5.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 36 games this season (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings