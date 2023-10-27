On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the World Series.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350.

In 59.3% of his games this season (70 of 118), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.3% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (27.1%), including three multi-run games (2.5%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

