Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:31 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the World Series.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (70 of 118), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (27.1%), including three multi-run games (2.5%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
