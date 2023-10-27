Evan Longoria -- .138 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series..

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .223.

Longoria has recorded a hit in 41 of 85 games this year (48.2%), including nine multi-hit games (10.6%).

He has homered in 12.9% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Longoria has had an RBI in 22 games this year (25.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (27.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

