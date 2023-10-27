Evan Longoria vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Evan Longoria -- .138 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series..
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .223.
- Longoria has recorded a hit in 41 of 85 games this year (48.2%), including nine multi-hit games (10.6%).
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Longoria has had an RBI in 22 games this year (25.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (27.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.