The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have yet to name a starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

He has 20 quality starts in 34 chances this season.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly - 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.