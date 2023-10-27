The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen will get the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Arizona and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 7.8.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has won 14 of its 29 games, or 48.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 75 of its 174 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 55-51 61-60 32-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.