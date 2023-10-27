The Texas Rangers square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the World Series at Globe Life Field, on Friday at 8:03 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Gallen enters this outing with 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

In eight of his 34 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

He meets a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 881 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .452 slugging percentage (third in MLB play) and has hit a total of 233 home runs (third in the league).

Gallen has thrown 11 innings, giving up four earned runs on 14 hits while striking out 17 against the Rangers this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (12-5) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 25 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Eovaldi has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

