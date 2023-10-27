On Friday, October 27 at 8:03 PM ET, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +135. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 65, or 59.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rangers have a 32-19 record (winning 62.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 50.5%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 14 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Christian Walker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +145 2nd 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.