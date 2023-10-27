Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) facing off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 7-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 14 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule