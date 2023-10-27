Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) facing off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 7-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those games.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 14 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs TBA
|October 30
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|October 31
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
