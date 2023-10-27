Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Kings on October 27, 2023
The Los Angeles Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kevin Fiala, Nick Schmaltz and others in this matchup.
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs. Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs. Coyotes Prediction
|Kings vs. Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Schmaltz's seven points are important for Arizona. He has recorded two goals and five assists in six games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Clayton Keller has posted seven total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and three assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (nine total points), having collected one goal and eight assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Anze Kopitar has three goals and four assists to total seven points (1.2 per game).
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
