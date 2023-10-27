The Los Angeles Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kevin Fiala, Nick Schmaltz and others in this matchup.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Schmaltz's seven points are important for Arizona. He has recorded two goals and five assists in six games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Oct. 16 0 1 1 0

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Clayton Keller has posted seven total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and three assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 1 0 1 6 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Oct. 16 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (nine total points), having collected one goal and eight assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Anze Kopitar has three goals and four assists to total seven points (1.2 per game).

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 2 0 2 3

