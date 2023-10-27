The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) host the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings took down the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-135) Coyotes (+115) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in five games this season, and won two (40.0%).

This season Arizona has won one of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in three of six games this season.

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 27 (4th) Goals 15 (28th) 21 (15th) Goals Allowed 15 (6th) 5 (15th) Power Play Goals 8 (4th) 3 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes' 15 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Coyotes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 15 goals (2.5 per game) to rank sixth.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is 0.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.