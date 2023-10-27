Coyotes vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) host the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings took down the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-135)
|Coyotes (+115)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in five games this season, and won two (40.0%).
- This season Arizona has won one of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in three of six games this season.
Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|27 (4th)
|Goals
|15 (28th)
|21 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|15 (6th)
|5 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (4th)
|3 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (19th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes' 15 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- The Coyotes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 15 goals (2.5 per game) to rank sixth.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is 0.
