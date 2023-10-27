Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at Mullett Arena -- the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Arizona's Schmaltz has collected five assists and two goals in six games. That's good for seven points.

With seven total points (1.2 per game), including four goals and three assists through six games, Clayton Keller is crucial for Arizona's offense.

This season, Arizona's Logan Cooley has five points (zero goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Connor Ingram's record stands at 1-1-0 on the season, allowing seven goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 56 saves with an .889% save percentage (48th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Fiala has been vital to Los Angeles this season, collecting nine points in six games.

Anze Kopitar has three goals and four assists, equaling seven points (1.2 per game).

Trevor Moore has posted five goals and one assist for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-1. He has given up eight goals (3.86 goals against average) and racked up 38 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 1st 4.5 Goals Scored 2.5 25th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.5 7th 17th 30.7 Shots 28.3 27th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 17th 18.52% Power Play % 28.57% 7th 8th 86.96% Penalty Kill % 70% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.