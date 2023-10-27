Friday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) and the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The Kings are -135 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Coyotes (+115) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles' six matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals four times.

The Kings have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Coyotes have been listed as the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds set at -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Arizona has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matias Maccelli 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-105) - Sean Durzi 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-182) Nick Schmaltz 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (+130)

