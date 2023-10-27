The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) on Friday, with the Kings coming off a win and the Coyotes off a defeat.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Kings Coyotes 6-3 LA

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 15 goals conceded (2.5 per game) is sixth in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 15 goals this season (2.5 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 6 4 3 7 1 4 70% Nick Schmaltz 6 2 5 7 5 3 41.7% Logan Cooley 6 0 5 5 1 1 44.8% Matias Maccelli 6 0 4 4 3 2 - Sean Durzi 6 2 2 4 3 1 -

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are allowing 21 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

The Kings' 27 total goals (4.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players