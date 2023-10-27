How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) on Friday, with the Kings coming off a win and the Coyotes off a defeat.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Kings and Coyotes square off on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Coyotes Prediction
|Kings vs Coyotes Player Props
|Kings vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|Coyotes
|6-3 LA
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 15 goals conceded (2.5 per game) is sixth in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 15 goals this season (2.5 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed only 2.3 goals per game (14 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up just 15 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|6
|4
|3
|7
|1
|4
|70%
|Nick Schmaltz
|6
|2
|5
|7
|5
|3
|41.7%
|Logan Cooley
|6
|0
|5
|5
|1
|1
|44.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|6
|0
|4
|4
|3
|2
|-
|Sean Durzi
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are allowing 21 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
- The Kings' 27 total goals (4.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|6
|1
|8
|9
|3
|4
|0%
|Anze Kopitar
|6
|3
|4
|7
|2
|0
|60.5%
|Trevor Moore
|6
|5
|1
|6
|2
|3
|37.5%
|Phillip Danault
|6
|1
|4
|5
|2
|1
|54%
|Adrian Kempe
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|100%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.