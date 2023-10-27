As they ready for their Friday, October 27 game against the Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) at Mullett Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Lawson Crouse LW Questionable Illness

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Lee LW Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 15 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 15 total goals (2.5 per game), seventh in the league.

Their 0 goal differential is 14th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 27 total goals (4.5 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+6) makes the team sixth-best in the league.

Coyotes vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-135) Coyotes (+115) 6.5

