Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to start the World Series.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 110 games this year (of 165 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.
- Looking at the 165 games he has played this year, he's homered in 26 of them (15.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 88 games this season, with multiple runs 31 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
