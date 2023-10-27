Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to start the World Series.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 110 games this year (of 165 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.

Looking at the 165 games he has played this year, he's homered in 26 of them (15.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 88 games this season, with multiple runs 31 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

