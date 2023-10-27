Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to start the World Series.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.
  • He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Carroll has reached base via a hit in 110 games this year (of 165 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.
  • Looking at the 165 games he has played this year, he's homered in 26 of them (15.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 88 games this season, with multiple runs 31 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
78 GP 75
.290 AVG .280
.368 OBP .355
.534 SLG .479
35 XBH 30
13 HR 12
41 RBI 35
61/29 K/BB 64/28
21 SB 33

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
