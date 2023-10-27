Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Mullett Arena. Fancy a bet on Keller in the Coyotes-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Clayton Keller vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 20:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Keller has a goal in four games this season through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in five of six games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Keller has an assist in two of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Keller has an implied probability of 70.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Keller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Keller Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 6 Games 4 7 Points 4 4 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

