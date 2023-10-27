Can we expect Clayton Keller scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

  • Keller has scored in four of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

