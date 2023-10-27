Can we expect Clayton Keller scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

Keller has scored in four of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.