Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his 169 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 169 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 30 of them (17.8%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven in a run in 68 games this season (40.2%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this season (45.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
