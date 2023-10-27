The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

In 59.2% of his 169 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 169 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 30 of them (17.8%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven in a run in 68 games this season (40.2%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 76 games this season (45.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings