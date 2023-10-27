Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 68 of 127 games this season (53.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (15.7%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 127 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
