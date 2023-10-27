The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 68 of 127 games this season (53.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (15.7%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 of 127 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings