Suns vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - October 26
The Phoenix Suns' (1-0) injury report has three players listed heading into a Thursday, October 26 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|32
|6
|8
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-6.5
|226.5
