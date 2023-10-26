The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 41 of 82 games last season.

Games involving the Suns last year averaged 225.2 points per game, a 1.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Suns put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, Phoenix was the underdog 28 times and won eight, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Suns were 4-5 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Phoenix.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Last year, the Suns were 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, they were 21-19-0 ATS (.512).

Looking at the over/under, Phoenix's games finished over less frequently at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.

The Suns' 113.6 points per game were just three fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers conceded.

When scoring more than 116.6 points, Phoenix went 24-8 versus the spread and 25-8 overall.

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Lakers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 24-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 36-21 25-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 39-18 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 36-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-9 41-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-9

