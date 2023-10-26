The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (1-0) for a contest between Pacific Division foes at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Information

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant put up 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic collected 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points last season, plus 1.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Grayson Allen averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

Bol Bol's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also sank 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, LeBron James collected 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Christian Wood collected 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell posted 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists. He drained 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

Austin Reaves recorded 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Suns vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Suns 117.2 Points Avg. 113.6 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 48.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 34.6% Three Point % 37.4%

