The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-6.5) 226.5 -250 +195

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in NBA).

The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and gave up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The two teams combined to score 230.8 points per game last season, 4.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams scored 228.2 combined points per game last year, 1.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread last season.

Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 30.5 -115 18.0 Eric Gordon 13.5 -125 10.0 Jusuf Nurkic 13.5 -105 14.0 Josh Okogie 8.5 -133 17.0 Drew Eubanks 6.5 +110 4.0

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +300 - Lakers +1300 +750 -

