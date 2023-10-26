Espérance de Tunis versus Mazembe in a African Football League Soccer match is one of many solid options on today's soccer slate.

Watch African Football League Soccer: Espérance de Tunis vs Mazembe

League: African Football League Soccer

African Football League Soccer Game Time: 10:50 AM ET

10:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad Club vs Al-Hazem FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch African Football League Soccer: Wydad vs Enyimba

League: African Football League Soccer

African Football League Soccer Game Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs Stanford

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Watch Women's College Soccer: Wyoming vs Colorado State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

TV Channel: Stadium

Watch Women's College Soccer: Missouri vs Alabama

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

TV Channel: SECN

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs California

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Watch Women's College Soccer: Notre Dame vs Clemson

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

TV Channel: ACCN

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah vs Arizona State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Watch Women's College Soccer: LSU vs Texas A&M

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

TV Channel: SECN

Watch Women's College Soccer: Colorado vs Arizona

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs Washington State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Diego State vs New Mexico

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

TV Channel: Stadium

Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs Washington

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Watch Women's College Soccer: Nevada vs UNLV

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

TV Channel: Stadium

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Washington

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

