The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Suns are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Lakers 103

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-13.0)

Suns (-13.0) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.0

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) last season, while allowing 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 44.2 boards per game, Phoenix ranked 11th in the NBA. It ceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 11th in the league.

The Suns were one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they averaged 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

Last season Phoenix committed 12.9 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and forced 13.6 turnovers per contest (12th-ranked).

Last year the Suns sank 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and shot 37.4% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

