Eric Gordon will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his last appearance, a 108-104 win over the Warriors, Gordon totaled 10 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gordon's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Over 2.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last season, conceding 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers gave up 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the league).

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Lakers were 18th in the league in that category.

Eric Gordon vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 23 9 3 3 3 0 1 1/16/2023 32 19 2 8 0 0 0

